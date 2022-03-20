Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Repay reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

RPAY stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Repay has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

