Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 16,403 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Shares of COP stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

