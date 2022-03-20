The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 4,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 253,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allstate by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Allstate by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 872,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $133.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.