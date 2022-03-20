Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 35,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTEC opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $61.93.

