Adam C. Gagas Purchases 1,500 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) Director Adam C. Gagas acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PBHC opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

