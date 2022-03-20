Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53. The firm has a market cap of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

