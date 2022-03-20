Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,863 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,451,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,122,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $318.21 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.72 and its 200 day moving average is $325.07. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,979 shares of company stock valued at $44,626,298. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

