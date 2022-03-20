BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Acquires $24,635.00 in Stock

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) CEO Charles W. Allen bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $24,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:BTCS opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. BTCS Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. BTCS’s payout ratio is -1.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTCS. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BTCS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

