Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Sciencast Management LP owned about 0.07% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

SAVE opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

