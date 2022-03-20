Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,398,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,491 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

