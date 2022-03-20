Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 54,634 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $34.39.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

