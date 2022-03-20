Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 1,005 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after buying an additional 138,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after buying an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $156.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.13. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.