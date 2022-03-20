AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.75% of AeroVironment worth $57,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in AeroVironment by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $316,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,105.30 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

