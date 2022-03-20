Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $253,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,593 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $897.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $936.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $909.26 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

