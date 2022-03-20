Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,703 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 317,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $85.19.

