Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

