iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

