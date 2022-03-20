Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,460,000 after purchasing an additional 88,863 shares during the period. Wealth CMT grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 166,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 608,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.58 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51.

