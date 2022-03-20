29,275 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 817,086 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 494,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 173,383 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PMT. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

