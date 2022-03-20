Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.01. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

