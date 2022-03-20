42,700 Shares in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.27% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 266,147 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

