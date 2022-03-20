Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09. 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHYF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period.

