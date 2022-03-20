Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Trading 1% Higher

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.16. 51,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 774,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nutriband stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

