Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Trading 26.7% Higher

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 26.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 24,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 43,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Cyberloq Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on fraud prevention and credit management. It offers CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that combat unauthorized access to customer accounts. The company was founded by Christopher Jackson and Enrico Giordano on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Venice, FL.

