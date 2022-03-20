Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading Up 40%

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating) traded up 40% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 221,309,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £17.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.83.
About Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS)
