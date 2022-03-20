RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Shares Up 0.8%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €37.80 ($41.54) and last traded at €37.36 ($41.05). 2,714,665 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.05 ($40.71).

The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.90 and a 200-day moving average of €34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

