Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $205.67

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,655,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $179.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

