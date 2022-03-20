Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $19.76 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Humana by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Humana by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Humana by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 174,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,733,000 after buying an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $440.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

