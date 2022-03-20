Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.37% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $22,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of SRC opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

