Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 49,318 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,318 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AON were worth $21,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $318.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.64 and its 200 day moving average is $293.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,587 shares of company stock worth $12,040,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.