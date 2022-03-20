Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $41.21 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $41,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $167.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $120.04 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

