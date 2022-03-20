Insider Buying: Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Buys 4,612 Shares of Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AIRG opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in Airgain by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Airgain by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 124,716 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.