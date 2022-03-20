Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $41,650.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,080 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $20,790.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,080 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $16,632.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 134.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 99,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 58.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 135.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

