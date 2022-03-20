Peter J. Werth Acquires 27,000 Shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Stock

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Werth purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CING opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72. Cingulate Inc has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.

CING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Cingulate in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.