Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,377,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in KLA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.10.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $365.05 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $284.49 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

