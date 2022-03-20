Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.73.

FTCH stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Farfetch by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $432,446,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $119,809,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 4,018.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

