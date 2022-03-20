Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,405.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,433.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,493.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

