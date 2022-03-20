Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 17,309 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $19,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 579,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 735,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,094,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

