4,100 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,703,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of WDC opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

