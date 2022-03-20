Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Republic Services worth $48,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 316.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

NYSE:RSG opened at $131.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $95.09 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

