Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $486,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of WCN opened at $138.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.37 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

