Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 815,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of Duke Realty worth $53,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Duke Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Duke Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

