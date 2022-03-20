Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.57) to GBX 97 ($1.26) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 140 ($1.82) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.74) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.20.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.23 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.