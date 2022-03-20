Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEAT. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

SEAT stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

