Joseph Stilwell Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $2,770.00.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $6,666.00.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $49,956.50.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00.
NYSE:KFS opened at $5.45 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
