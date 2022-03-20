Monde Nkosi Buys 12,266 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) Director Monde Nkosi purchased 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $60,716.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Monde Nkosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Monde Nkosi bought 200 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Monde Nkosi bought 65,753 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $342,573.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

UEPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

