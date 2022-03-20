LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 544.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

