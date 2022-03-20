Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

