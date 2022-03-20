Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Shares of NOAH opened at $27.80 on Friday. Noah has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 0.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its stake in Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 28.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 24.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noah (NOAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.