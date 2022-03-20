Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $14.23 on Friday. Titan International has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.53.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Titan International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Titan International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Titan International by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

